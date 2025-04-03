Gardener shares surprisingly simple trick for growing basil with minimal effort: 'I'm going to try this'

"Put it into water, grow roots, and then plant more basil."

One simple snip of the scissors and your basil plant will thrive — here's how.

The scoop

TikTok gardener Organic Farmer Girl (@organic.farmergirl) shared a quick trick on TikTok that'll help your basil plant grow bigger.

"There's one [branch] that goes up this way, there's another side that goes up this way, and then there's a main branch right here," she says. "So if I want my basil to just grow bigger because I'm using a lot of it for cooking, I'm going to take my scissors and I'm gonna cut off that branch right here in the middle."

Pruning your basil encourages bushier growth. Basil, among other plants, has apical dominance — the main branch grows the biggest and inhibits the secondary branches from growing as large. But by removing the main branch, secondary branches will thrive, and new branches can grow, too.

You can use the now-cut main branch for seeds if the plant has flowered. Or you can propagate the branch and grow another basil plant.

"Take off some of these leaves down here at the bottom — kind of strip it. Basil is also a really cool plant that [will] grow roots so you can take this, put it into water, grow roots, and then plant more basil," she says.

How it's working

Why buy basil when you can easily grow your own? Whether you've got an entire garden in your backyard or just a few pots out on the porch, growing your own food is a great way to save some money on groceries each month.

Eating fresh, homegrown food is one of the big benefits of gardening, but there are a few lesser-known benefits that have a significant impact on your health. Gardening is a form of exercise, and people who regularly garden are at lower risk of heart disease, diabetes, and even cancer, according to a 2018 study.

Gardening is good for your mental health, too. A 2019 study found that people who spent time in the garden reported lower levels of stress and anxiety, greater focus, enhanced memory retention, and an overall higher satisfaction in life.

What people are saying

Many commenters admitted they were struggling with caring for their basil plants, so the advice was greatly appreciated.

"That's great," one user said. "I'm going to try this tomorrow."

"I got one that was already started and it died. I learned the hard way I needed to spread them out to other pots," another commenter wrote.

