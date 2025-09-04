First-of-its-kind project offers high-tech homes at surprisingly affordable price: 'Jumped at the opportunity'

A town in Connecticut has opened its arms to a pioneer project that provides affordable, sustainable homes.

The seven-home Great Hill Cottage Community was built in Guilford by the Green Planet Company in 2021 in compliance with the U.S. Department of Energy's "Net Zero Energy Ready" program standards. Developer Chris Widmer told Connecticut Public Radio that his company "jumped at the opportunity."

The eco-friendly dwellings were all sold for less than $280,000. Each home was pre-fabricated for easy and inexpensive construction, operating on well water, septic tanks, and heat pumps. Connecticut Public Radio reported that resident Jay Gustafson's electric bill was under $120, and his bill in the wintertime was around $220.

Green Planet Company hopes to break ground on a new eco-friendly project, but the lack of infrastructure has proven to be an obstacle.

First Selectman Matt Hoey said, "It's the density issue. It's very difficult for us to achieve the kind of numbers that people are looking for, but we're doing what we can, and we're doing bite-sized pieces."

Modern, sustainable homes cut down on utilities and are better for the environment because they don't rely on dirty energy like coal and gas. When communities such as these are built, it reduces the overall carbon output of the neighborhood, which is a huge win for our health and the planet.

CABN is a startup in Canada that is similarly trying to build net-zero communities. Clayton Homes is also trying to open the door for more people to become homeowners through low-cost, energy-efficient, pre-fabricated models. Serendix, a Japanese startup, has goals to make housing comparable to the cost of a car. These housing solutions are a huge breath of fresh air in a real estate market that feels impossible.

Upgrading your home by installing heat pumps or solar panels can be a serious financial game-changer. Heat pumps can save an estimated $400 per year on energy costs, while solar panels can bring costs down to nearly $0.

