Homeowner frustrated over thoughtless neighbor's daily habit: 'Makes doing anything in our yard miserable'

A Canadian homeowner took to Reddit to ask for advice regarding a neighbor routinely running a generator all day.

"I don't even go outside to take my … son out there anymore, simply because it's so flippin loud that it makes doing anything in our yard miserable," they lamented.

The original poster described the noise "as loud as a power washer for almost 10 hours a day," and after calling the non-emergency police line, they were told that the noise was not considered to be "disturbing the peace" until after 9:00 p.m., which was the time it was typically turned off.

The OP wondered what they might do to remedy the situation and asked for advice.

Generators can be loud, and they can also have a negative impact on the environment. Traditional generators that run on diesel fuel or gasoline can release harmful gases such as carbon dioxide and methane that can be a risk to human health and contribute to the warming of the planet.

Neighbors can sometimes create challenges. Whether the concern is yard maintenance, property boundaries, or noise, a friendly conversation can often help solve the problem. Sometimes neighbors are simply unaware that what they are doing is affecting others. They may not understand that the invasive plant species they are allowing to thrive in their yard is growing through a fence and affecting your garden, or they may not know that a generator can be heard two houses away.

Simple, direct, friendly communication is a great place to start.

The OP said, "I don't feel comfortable going there to talk with them because there is always sketchy people hanging around outside and they are constantly fighting and screaming at each other."

Many commenters advised the OP to speak with bylaw enforcement or local authorities, who can help investigate and enforce the rules.

"This is definitely a case of 'the squeaky wheel gets the grease,'" said one commenter who encouraged the homeowner to speak up to bylaw enforcement.

"Generators should not be that loud," commented another Redditor. "And with that, it probably doesn't pass emission control."

One commenter simply said, "This is a 'nuisance' and there are bylaws that specifically address this situation."

