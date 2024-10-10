Frustrated renter at wits' end with absurd fees after moving out of landlord's property: 'This guy is robbing you'

"Would love advice to see if I could dispute this."

A frustrated renter on Reddit bewildered other users after sharing an image of absurd fees charged by their former landlord after moving out of a rental property.

After getting their security deposit back, the renter noticed hefty deductions, including a $450 fee for "[removing] dead grass from the site, mowing and yard cleanup," as well as another $350 fee for installing blinds.

In the post, the renter insisted they had spent "so much time mowing and cleaning" before they moved out of the property. They even shared an image of the grass after mowing it, showing a trimmed yet dead and dry lawn.

"Seriously p***** off and not sure where to go from here," the renter wrote in their post. "Would love advice to see if I could dispute this."

While having a tidy yard isn't an unreasonable request upon moveout, mowing a dead grass lawn (therefore having no new growth to mow) is unnecessary and a waste of time, energy, and effort.

Unfortunately, landlord-tenant issues regarding lawn maintenance and other less-than-eco-friendly yard upkeep aren't uncommon. So far this year, The Cool Down has covered multiple instances of absurd yard maintenance expectations, including outrageous lawn watering demands and prohibiting, destroying, and even confiscating tenant gardens.

If you're willing to put in a little extra effort, it is possible to overrule seemingly resolute decisions. TCD has created a Homeowners Association Guide with information on overriding such rules, especially regarding eco-friendly changes in HOA-run communities or with strict landlords.

The step-by-step guide details how to obtain HOA rules and find state laws, who to contact for questions and complaints, and how to start conversations with landlords, HOA boards, and other community members who may also be affected.

There were similar recommendations from users in the comments section of the original post, while others expressed shock at the former landlord's audacity.

"These fees are insane at first glance, so I suspect you have a case," one user wrote about taking their former landlord to court.

Another user said: "It just looks like a dead summer yard to me. I'm kind [of] surprised that anything from the yard had to be hauled anywhere."

"This guy is robbing you," another person confirmed.

