Off-grid homeowner shows off images of incredible, fully furnished tiny new home for $38,000: 'It's so striking'

"Here and there weekend by weekend I chipped away task after task and headache after headache," said the original poster. And their work has definitely paid off.

A tiny house doesn't have to be rectangular to be a home.

On r/OffGridCabins, a Reddit user shared their new tiny home, which they built between August 2021 and November 2022.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The tiny home has a gorgeous A-frame, which many users have complimented in the replies. Inside, there is a small bed facing one of the triangular windows. In addition to a small table with two chairs behind the bed's headboard, three chests line the floor by the window.

While the home is incredibly small, it meets the original poster's needs. They elaborated in the comments that they have a kettle indoors and an outdoor grill.

The OP also shared that the house is 260 square feet, but that's mostly because of its high ceiling.

This kind of tiny house offers a lot of mental health benefits, especially considering how much nature surrounds it.

Tiny homes can be efficient forms of shelter to build after natural disasters. They're also a great place for anyone to live in because of how much they reduce waste and utility bills.

A few Reddit users commented on other aspects of the tiny home as well.

One user exclaimed, "Really fantastic! Congratulations!! Off grid is a labor of love and it shows in your build!"

"Looks a lot like our plot in NM. Love how the window frames the view. It's so striking," another Redditor said.

A third user asked, "Can I ask how much you are all in?" The OP replied: "38k that included furnishing, grill, outhouse and … 8x8 shed."

Fortunately, you can build a shorter tiny home for a cheaper price, and there are also ways to build that maximize space.

