Observers sound off after mind-boggling home listing goes viral: 'You couldn't PAY me $8.9 mil to live here'

A Redditor shared photos of a house for sale with the r/McMansionHell community, and it was so outrageous the user found themselves having to assure fellow Redditors it was real.

"5 bedroom 12 bathroom $8.9 Million monstrosity," they wrote above the pictures of the home, "$8.9 million house located in Victoria, B.C. No joke."

You genuinely do have to see it to believe it.

The photos show unnecessarily large and strange rooms, including at least two of the 12 bathrooms. The house also apparently has four kitchens. It's so absurd that many commenters thought maybe it wasn't built to be a private residence.

Intended use and design choices aside, homes such as this are incredibly wasteful. Manufacturing and using materials such as cement, steel, and aluminum have a huge carbon footprint. According to the U.N. Environment Programme, the construction sector is the largest contributor to the toxic gases overheating our planet, accounting for 37% of global pollution.

That doesn't cover the pollution created by transporting the materials and the waste produced by the leftover materials, either. Then, once built, the houses require an enormous amount of energy — most of which likely comes from dirty energy sources — to power, heat, and cool. Not to mention the amount of water 12 bathrooms and four kitchens could use.

While the landscaping doesn't appear to have been completed at the time of this post, other McMansions have been criticized for their vast monoculture lawns, which require enormous amounts of water and toxic chemicals to maintain.

All this adds up to a carbon footprint bigger than the floorplan. Multiply this by the growing number of McMansions, and the huge houses create an even bigger problem. Thankfully, others are building passive or otherwise eco-friendly homes that take their impact on the environment very much into account.

With over 400 comments, users had plenty to say about the house.

"This is absolute dog****," one wrote. "Incredible post."

"You couldn't PAY me $8.9 mil to live here," another said.

"The only beautiful part of this monstrosity is that tree in front of it," one more added.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.