Realtor shares jaw-dropping video of $474,000 3D-printed home packed with next-level features: 'One of the coolest homes you'll see'

Smart home technology is featured throughout, and it's powered by solar panels.

Three-dimensional printed homes hit the housing market in early 2021. Since then, they have grown in popularity, mostly due to their affordability.

"You can now buy a 3D-printed home here north of Austin, Texas," realtor Chris Engström (@chrisengstromrealtor) says at the start of a video house tour posted to Instagram. "It's less than $500,000, and it's probably one of the coolest homes you'll see."

The home is equipped with a two-car garage, three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and it's just over 2,000 square feet of living space. It also comes with a massive kitchen island, stainless steel appliances, and floor-to-ceiling cabinetry.

"You can buy it for $474,000," Engström says.

Smart home technology is featured throughout, and it's powered by solar panels. In addition to the impressive affordability of the home, smart home technology and energy solutions mean you will save even more money on utility bills.

According to The RIBA Journal, the process of 3D-printing a home is "expected to cut costs by 25% compared with traditional construction."

Besides just the money-saving benefits, 3D-printed homes are working to make housing more sustainable.

Reasons to be Cheerful reported, "As 3D printing's popularity has grown in the construction industry — thanks to its efficiency when it comes to time, energy, and cost — carbon-intensive concrete has become the go-to building material."

Many 3D-printed homes utilize lower-emission cement, while some, like BioHome3D developed out of the University of Maine, are opting to use 100% recyclable materials.

Wolf Ranch, the community where the homes are based, further explained the environmental appeal: "The use of 3D printing technology allows for faster construction times, reduced waste, and increased design flexibility, making these homes both innovative and environmentally friendly."

Meanwhile, energy-efficient utilities like smart home technology and solar panels are saving homeowners hundreds of dollars and supporting sustainable energy.

Commenters on the video are excited about these dwellings of the future.

"An amazing printed house," wrote one viewer.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.