Picture shows stunning find from taking a peek inside college dumpster: 'Wow'

A dumpster diver left Redditors in shock after revealing their wild find from a single haul.

The lucky diver pulled out not one, not two, but 13 ThinkPads from their local dumpster. Depending on the model, a new ThinkPad can range from hundreds to thousands of dollars.

Photo Credit: Reddit

According to the OP, they already tested two of the laptops, and they work. While some have battery issues, the OP intends to fix up the laptops and potentially resell them.

Redditors in the r/DumpsterDiving forum were in awe of the awesome find and couldn't believe the laptops were in the trash.

"That's diabolical, whoever threw them in the dumpster lol," responded one user.

"Congratulations!" wrote another Redditor. "I think you must be the luckiest person on planet Earth."

Dumpster diving has recently gained attention across social media, as divers have been sharing their massive hauls. In the past, divers have pulled out brand-new beauty products, unopened food items, and expensive tech items.

When done with precaution, dumpster diving is a great way to score free items. As a general rule of thumb, always wear protective gloves when sifting through the dumpster to avoid any sharp items.

Dumpster diving isn't just a thrilling way to find hidden treasures, though. It's also a way to help the environment. By pulling usable items out of the dumpster, you not only extend the life of those products but also keep them out of landfills where they emit harmful gases into the atmosphere.

While dumpster diving is legal in all 50 states, it's still important to be aware of local trespassing laws.

Redditors continued to discuss the awesome dumpster haul.

"Good find," commented one user. "ThinkPads (especially the ones before Lenovo started making them) are great laptops."

"Wow, that is rare finding them with the drives in them," wrote another Redditor.

