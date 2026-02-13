Energy costs are rising nationwide, with millions of Americans facing higher utility bills than ever before.

Some people with four-figure electricity bills are turning to social media to vent and seek advice. In a post to r/AskElectricians, one person vented about consistently receiving "absurd" electricity bills — between $700 and $1,000 per month.

"Can anyone explain why my electricity bill is $1,000 a month?" the OP asked. They explained they rent their home, which has outdated appliances. They wondered if they should ask their landlord to update those and why every other house in the area pays $300 or less per month for the same square footage.

One user who had a similar experience commented that, upon inspection, the power company found a meter was connected to numerous outlets in a separate apartment, including one with an air conditioning unit that ran 24/7.





"I was refunded nine months' worth of utility bills," that commenter shared. "Buy an inline meter that you can use to get your own reading of individual devices," another person recommended. "Try turning everything off, and then see if your meter is registering any usage," someone else suggested.

Posting on social media about your high utility costs can help you feel less alone and learn from experts about why your bills may be so high. Others are using TCD's Solar Explorer to connect with trusted partners such as EnergySage and Palmetto to live off-grid. These innovative companies help people embrace clean, renewable energy and save up to $10,000 on solar installations or lease panels for $0 down with guaranteed savings.

Smart upgrades that slash monthly energy bills

If you also receive sky-high energy bills from your utility provider, consider these sustainable solutions:

• EnergySage can help you save up to $10,000 on installations by curating competitive bids from local installers

• Not ready to spend up front? Palmetto's $0 down LightReach solar leasing program can lower your utility rate by up to 20%

• TCD's Solar Explorer makes it easy to access exclusive offers from preferred partners

To save even more on monthly costs, you can pair solar panels with energy-efficient electric appliances, such as a heat pump HVAC system. Mitsubishi helps people save on heating and cooling costs with high-efficiency systems that work with their homes and budgets.

You can also download the free Palmetto Home app to earn up to $5,000 in rewards to spend on home upgrades by making simple daily changes.

