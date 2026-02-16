Video of Mark Zuckerberg's massive yacht sparks backlash: 'Who needs a boat this big?'

A video of an enormous yacht reportedly owned by a tech mogul has people talking, and it's not the most flattering discussion.

In the r/yachtporn subreddit, an onlooker shared a video of a gigantic megayacht in Baja California Sur, Mexico, that was easily hundreds of feet long.

(Click here to watch the video if the embed does not appear)

They dubbed it the "Zuckerboat," suggesting it belonged to Mark Zuckerberg. The Meta founder does indeed own a 387-foot yacht that bears a resemblance to the one pictured, named the Launchpad, spotted in the same region at the end of 2025.

The Launchpad isn't Zuckerberg's only yacht, either. According to Yahoo Finance, the tech mogul spent $330 million on two yachts, the Launchpad and the Wingman, with the Launchpad estimated to have an annual operating cost of $30 million.

Megayachts have come to signify incredible wealth and privilege for their owners, but they also signify incredible waste and excess.

The vessels require not just fuel to sail, but also to generate electricity and for other needs, creating an annual carbon footprint of over 6,200 tons, per Oxfam. It would take the average person 860 years to create that same amount of pollution, the organization noted.

The pollution produced by yachts makes Zuckerberg's past donations to climate research seem ironic and hypocritical. In 2022, the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative announced a $44 million donation to address climate solutions, including carbon dioxide removal.

Zuckerberg also previously supported the Paris Agreement to slow the rate of rising global temperatures, even criticizing the United States exit from the agreement in 2017.

Policies, such as carbon taxes, are in place in some nations to address some of the issues associated with megayachts, but more can be done. People can push politicians to adopt more environmental laws and support taxation on extreme wealth, which can be reinvested in climate-positive initiatives.

While some Redditors praised the yacht's glamorous excess in the comments, many pointed out how unnecessary and wasteful a megayacht can be.

"Who needs a boat this big?" one person wrote. "He certainly doesn't have enough family or friends to fill it, it's just gross wealth flaunting."

"That's disgusting and self-indulgent...ugh," another added.

Another criticized, "Paid for with our privacy."

