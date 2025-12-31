Photo of Mark Zuckerberg's unexpected purchase off coast sparks outrage among residents: 'Hope it hits rocks'

"Wild considering his jet hasn't even been [there] lately."

Ultra-luxury toys in natural environments often evoke awe and frustration. And a significant part of the world's wealthiest individuals' massive environmental footprints usually come from their harmful recreation. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg's newest "property" ticks both of those boxes.

Zuckerberg's Launchpad, a 387-foot superyacht, was spotted off the coast of La Paz, Baja California Sur, Mexico.

A photo of the vessel from the Reddit community shows its overbearing scale. Its grandiose display has left some impressed and most concerned.

Photo Credit: Reddit





Vessels of this size are floating mansions that leave a horrifically large and negative impact on our planet.

According to The Conversation, one superyacht can emit over 7,000 tons of CO2 each year. Our World in Data's calculation of the average person's annual pollution being around 4 tons pales in comparison. These ships can also disrupt marine ecosystems through noise pollution and water contamination.

The Launchpad is a feat of engineering, but its presence in sensitive coastal areas puts them at risk.

The Baja Coastal Institute reported 40,000 tourists visit the region every year. Increased tourism with private investments has caused "environmental pressures on coastal ecosystems."

Outrage from these sightings can motivate people to advocate for climate-friendly policies. Advocating to hold the world's biggest polluters accountable for their actions can turn frustration into engagement with solutions.

Taxes on luxury carbon pollution are one way to ensure a cleaner, safer future. Carbon taxation could put over $2 trillion back into the economy and environment.

Low-impact travel can help travelers enjoy the water more sustainably too. Solar-powered boats or wind-assisted sailing allow for exploring the planet without damaging it.

Redditors were quick to criticize the superyacht's size and what it represents.

"Hope it hits rocks," one user wrote.

Another spoke music to many people's ears: "Tax the rich."

"Wild considering his jet hasn't even been in Cabo lately," someone said.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.