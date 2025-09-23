  • Business Business

Startup unveils game-changing product made from common waste — here are the details

It solves a major issue in the industry.

by Brianne Nemiroff
It solves a major issue in the industry.

Photo Credit: iStock

Zafree, a sustainable paper company based in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, is revolutionizing the industry by ditching trees and using banana waste to make paper and packaging.

Its approach not only diverts organic waste from landfills but also helps combat deforestation by reducing the demand for wood pulp, according to ThePackHub.

Banana waste is typically discarded, which means Zafree is using a zero-waste approach to create packaging instead of creating more damage to make new paper products.

Beyond Zafree's impactful product, the company has also created a new supply chain in Ethiopia. It has partnered with over 20 farmers, generating more income locally in Ethiopia.

Since its inception in 2018, Zafree has saved over 500 trees, prevented 100 tons of carbon pollution, distributed one ton of organic fertilizer to farmers, employed over 100 gig workers, and partnered with over 20 farmers.

Zafree's pulp is applicable for both local and international export use. On its website, it has multiple types of "Z-foam" pulp available in different densities, as well as kraft paper, liners, corrugated cartons, paper shopping bags, and even handmade notebooks.

FROM OUR PARTNER

Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently

Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems.

With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products.

The global annual waste of paper is 456 million tons. It takes 24 trees to make one ton of paper, which is why 4 billion trees are cut down every year, according to Business Waste. It also requires five liters of water just to make one sheet of A4 paper.

Paper is often recycled incorrectly, as 26% of waste in landfills is paper, even though it can be recycled. If Zafree can shift this industry toward using organic waste instead of new wood pulp, it would have a significant impact on water use, energy use, and organic waste management.

Zafree's CEO and founder, Bethelhem Dejene Abebe, was honored with the Founder of the Year award at the Global Startup Awards Africa 2024 for the company's successes. Abebe's hope is to scale up its operations to meet the global demand for sustainable packaging needs.

Would you wear a shirt made from banana peels?

Sure 🍌

Depends what it costs 🤑

Depends how it feels 🤷

No way 👎

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Uninterrupted performance."
Business

Major brand unveils ultra-efficient appliances to lower your bills every month: 'A new benchmark in efficiency and performance'

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x