Startup unveils game-changing product made from common waste — here are the details

Zafree, a sustainable paper company based in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, is revolutionizing the industry by ditching trees and using banana waste to make paper and packaging.

Its approach not only diverts organic waste from landfills but also helps combat deforestation by reducing the demand for wood pulp, according to ThePackHub.

Banana waste is typically discarded, which means Zafree is using a zero-waste approach to create packaging instead of creating more damage to make new paper products.

Beyond Zafree's impactful product, the company has also created a new supply chain in Ethiopia. It has partnered with over 20 farmers, generating more income locally in Ethiopia.

Since its inception in 2018, Zafree has saved over 500 trees, prevented 100 tons of carbon pollution, distributed one ton of organic fertilizer to farmers, employed over 100 gig workers, and partnered with over 20 farmers.

Zafree's pulp is applicable for both local and international export use. On its website, it has multiple types of "Z-foam" pulp available in different densities, as well as kraft paper, liners, corrugated cartons, paper shopping bags, and even handmade notebooks.

The global annual waste of paper is 456 million tons. It takes 24 trees to make one ton of paper, which is why 4 billion trees are cut down every year, according to Business Waste. It also requires five liters of water just to make one sheet of A4 paper.

Paper is often recycled incorrectly, as 26% of waste in landfills is paper, even though it can be recycled. If Zafree can shift this industry toward using organic waste instead of new wood pulp, it would have a significant impact on water use, energy use, and organic waste management.

Zafree's CEO and founder, Bethelhem Dejene Abebe, was honored with the Founder of the Year award at the Global Startup Awards Africa 2024 for the company's successes. Abebe's hope is to scale up its operations to meet the global demand for sustainable packaging needs.

