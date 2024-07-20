Yoga instructors across the country band together to put pressure on Lululemon's dubious climate action: 'The gap between what they say and what they do is so big'

Thousands of yoga teachers across the country are calling out athleisure brand Lululemon for its negative environmental impact despite its claims to care for the planet.

A Bloomberg article highlighted yoga instructors Sierra Hollister and Michael Johnson, who had at one point been persuaded by Lululemon to be brand ambassadors but have since spoken up about the retail giant's misleading claims on their commitment to the planet.

Hollister and Johnson, both yoga instructors in Asheville, North Carolina, were pressured into being Lululemon ambassadors when the retail store opened its first location in Asheville in 2012. They had their photos hung in the store and were given generous Lululemon gift cards, but Johnson said that the experience felt shallow, "plastic and fake," as per Bloomberg.

Both instructors are now part of over 7,000 other yoga instructors and students who have signed petitions through climate action organizations Stand.Earth and Actions Speak Louder, asking Lululemon to "match its climate action with its climate rhetoric."

One of the company's core pillars is the planet, yet it emitted over 840,000 tons of carbon dioxide equivalent from its supply chain alone in 2021, according to Lululemon's own figures.

Additionally, they are focusing on Lululemon because it is "one of the biggest fashion brands," and has "the potential to be a leader in this industry," Stand.Earth representative Erdene Batzorig told Bloomberg. If Lululemon takes climate action, many of its peers may follow.

According to a company report, the majority of the pollution from Lululemon's supply chain is due to the fact that their garments are primarily made from polyester, which is derived from petroleum.

The yoga instructors involved with Stand.Earth and Actions Speak Louder are hoping to pressure Lululemon into changing this by transitioning to a renewable energy supply chain, as per Bloomberg.

"They can totally afford to drop coal," Hollister said on the matter.

Lululemon's massive environmental impact reflects a larger global issue of major companies and brands not taking the steps necessary to reduce their negative impact on the planet.

NRDC reported that if left unaddressed, the fashion industry as a whole could account for a staggering 26% of global carbon emissions by 2050. This highlights the importance of consumer pressure, like the network of yoga instructors speaking out against Lululemon's climate claims.

The good news is that numerous companies are doing something about their impact on the environment. In the fashion industry, examples include Gucci piloting a Circular Hub to research sustainable production models and sustainable shoe brand Thousand Fell taking your old shoes and clothing to upcycle.

Lululemon does take action to reduce its overall carbon footprint. However, it isn't enough.

Philipp Strohm, CEO of YogaMeHome, stated, "The gap between what they say and what they do is so big. … They need to make some changes," as per Bloomberg.

