Resident shares frustrating photos of unsightly scheme taking over suburban street: 'I've kind of become numb to them'

On the internet, you can click away from a pop-up ad, but what do you do about one that's been physically stuck in your yard? That's the frustration being faced by one homeowner who turned to Reddit for advice on some real-life advertising nuisances.

In the subreddit dedicated to Minneapolis, they shared a photo of two different small signs placed in their yard advertising Christmas light installation and house painting services. The original poster wondered if they could take any action against them.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"These advertisements have become so common that I've kind of become numb to them. But seeing these two piled on top of each other made me wonder," they said, asking if they could legally remove them from their yard. They also wondered exactly who was paying for them to appear.

Advertising inundation is an ongoing problem, with ads popping up in all sorts of unexpected and undesired places, such as fortune cookies and dating apps. All that advertising is driving overconsumption, which has a negative impact on the environment, as it uses up resources and creates pollution and waste. But it can also negatively impact your mental health. According to a report in Teen Vogue, advertising and influencers contribute to negative self-comparison, which in turn leads to overspending and excessive product consumption.

People in the comments encouraged the OP to remove the signs, with one person explaining: "If they are putting them on public property the public can also un-put them in the trash is what I figure."

"I would remove them then contact the company to see if they want to lease the land they put them on," a Redditor said. "If they just want them back, charge them for back rent first."

One person had an excellent recommendation to keep the plastic signs out of the trash and repurpose them for different projects, prompting other Redditors to offer suggestions such as lining for guinea pig cages, knee pads for outdoor work, or using them in bike bags that they sew for stability.

