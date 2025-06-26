  • Business Business

Watchdogs slam fashion giant Shein for manipulating shoppers through deceptive tactics: 'Dark patterns'

"Companies like Shein are pulling in the opposite direction."

by Leslie Sattler

Photo Credit: Depositphotos.com

Fast-fashion retailer Shein is facing accusations from consumer groups in 21 countries that claim the company tricks shoppers into buying more clothes than they need, reported ConsumerAffairs.

What's happening?

The European Consumer Organisation (BEUC) submitted an official complaint about Shein's online shopping tactics to the European Commission.

The group's report describes how the retailer uses "dark patterns" on its website and mobile app, including timers that falsely claim sales are ending, messages saying items are almost sold out, and pop-ups that push customers to complete purchases.

The report also acknowledges a practice where the website makes people feel bad for leaving items in their shopping cart without buying them.

"These practices exploit human psychology to push people into buying more than they want or can afford," BEUC wrote in its submission, per ConsumerAffairs.

This new complaint comes as Shein faces scrutiny from European regulators. Officials began investigating the company earlier this year and warned about multiple violations, including false sale prices and confusing product descriptions.

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

Why are Shein's practices concerning?

Besides the wasted money, when companies push customers to buy cheap clothes made to break down quickly, it creates enormous amounts of waste.

The fashion industry generates an estimated 92 million tons of discarded clothing annually, per a study in Materials Circular Economy. These garments often contain synthetic materials that sit in landfills for centuries while releasing toxic substances into the ground and water supplies.

Safety concerns also emerged in the complaint. Testing suggests some products the retailer sells may include dangerous chemicals that fail to meet European fabric safety rules.

"While Europe moves toward a greener, more sustainable economy, companies like Shein are pulling in the opposite direction — encouraging overconsumption and fast disposal," BEUC stated.

What's being done about Shein?

European officials could fine the company or limit its business practices if investigations confirm it broke consumer protection rules. BEUC wants authorities to require proof of any claims about limited stock or expiring sales or completely prohibit these notifications.

If you want to skip these high-pressure sales tactics, thrift stores are a great alternative.

The primary benefit of thrifting is the enormous amount of money you'll save. Quality pieces often cost far less than retail prices. As a bonus, buying secondhand also keeps clothing out of landfills.

You can also choose well-made pieces that hold up over time, fix worn clothing rather than throwing it away, and support companies that make durable products instead of disposable trends. Making these changes helps reduce waste and leaves you with extra spending money.

x