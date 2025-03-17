  • Business Business

Bystander captures striking image of luxury yachts, sparking online debate: 'If you have to ask, you can't afford it'

by Noah Jampol
Photo Credit: iStock

A Redditor had some fun with the r/yachtporn subreddit after snapping a photo with yachts nearly as far as the eye could see.

They posed the question "Who wants to take a stab at how much these all cost?" and got some colorful responses from the community.

Photo Credit: Reddit

One user correctly placed the picture in Palm Beach, Florida. Palm Beach County is definitely no stranger to boats with over 37,000 registered, nor massive yachts that are so big they can store smaller yachts onboard.

A couple of Redditors took on the OP's challenge earnestly and figured the five biggest yachts were responsible for most of the cost.

"I'd guess around $250 million total - with the big five comprising ~$150 million of it," one wrote. Another user went $100 million higher on both estimates.

While this sort of guessing game with yachts or McMansions can be fun, its consequences for the planet are no laughing matter.

In the Florida Keys, boats of all sizes play a role in damaging 57% of shallow reef water sites surveyed by the Florida Coastal Office. The biggest of yachts there and elsewhere, so-called superyachts, are major polluters that have been accused of "ecocide," as Bloomberg detailed

While the bigger a yacht gets, the more egregious its pollution can be, lots of yachts running on diesel fuel adds up. It's encouraging that there are positive developments in cleaning up the industry, with solar-powered yachts and electric versions becoming an option for eco-conscious boat owners.

Still, as the superyacht market gets hotter and hotter, the increasing number of monstrosities flaunted by the ultrarich, like Mark Zuckerberg, deserves scrutiny for their resulting carnage on the planet. Their damage will be compounded even more if they add "shadow yachts" as accessories to their parent vessels.

Posters on the subreddit joked around with the OP's prompt, while one commenter kept it real.

"Eleventy billion dollars," one cheekily guessed

"Oooh, so close," the OP replied. "Eleventy billion and one dollars."

"If you have to ask, you can't afford it," another user pointed out.

x