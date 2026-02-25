  • Business Business

Onlooker captures photo of 160-foot yacht sinking at tourist hotspot: 'Looks like a toy in a bath'

"Shhh, don't wake it, that yacht's sleeping."

by Michelle Rochniak
A 160-foot yacht named 007 sinking at a tourist hotspot in Greece prompted Reddit users to make light of the wreck.

On r/itookapicture, a Reddit user shared a drone shot they took of the 007.

As one commenter put it, "Looks like a toy in a bath."

The 160-foot 007 really does look like a model boat. But its removal took much more energy than hand-plucking it out of the water.

According to Boat International, it took about six months to start removing the boat from its former resting place of Kythnos, Greece. The yacht apparently hit something in the water because its navigation system malfunctioned. 

It was then allegedly grounded to prevent it from sinking in deeper water. The area's Coast Guard confirmed to Boat International that the 007 was on shallow rocks about 49 feet offshore. Officials created a floating sea wall to contain any debris or pollution from the ship.

When the vessel began to sink, a rescue operation was also required for the five passengers onboard, none of whom were injured.

The original poster shared an Imgur album of other photos they took of the 007 in a comment. 

Compared to the OP's initial photo, the ship's size is a bit easier to discern. One photo shows a sandbar in the middle of the inlet. On the other side, there are multiple sailboats that are quite tiny compared to the 007.

Several Reddit users joked about the yacht's appearance in the OP's first photo.

"Shhh, don't wake it, that yacht's sleeping," one Redditor said.

"Bro is tired!" another person wrote. "DND."

A third person, on the other hand, was a little more sarcastic: "Oh no!..! Something bad happened to rich people."

As many yachts are, it wouldn't be surprising if the 007 was intended to be a display of wealth. Boat International stated that the yacht was originally about 105 feet when shipmaker Aegean Yacht first built it in 2006. Since then, it has been extended twice, bringing its overall length to 160 feet.

