Onlookers stunned as disturbing scene unfolds in US harbor: 'Stunk like you wouldn't believe'

"This is the biggest job I've seen so far."

A 55-foot yacht sank in Key Largo, Florida, leaking gallons of diesel into the water, the Miami Herald reported.

A fishing yacht on the Florida Keys canal began to sink while receiving service, leaking diesel on Dec. 9. The following day, TowBoat US worked to contain the diesel. At the time of its sinking, the boat was carrying 1,500 gallons of diesel. It was threatening the six blocks of the Florida Keys canal leading to the Atlantic Ocean.

"It's going to let go [of] every single bit of it, and it's going to keep leaking," said Johnny Guzman, a captain with TowBoat US. "This is the biggest job I've seen so far."

By Dec. 11, over 50 gallons had spilled, according to Guzman.

According to one resident on the Hull Truth Boating Forum, "the entire canal had oil/diesel on top" and "stunk like you wouldn't believe."

Diesel can also be deadly to fish and other marine life. According to the World Economic Forum, diesel spilled in the ocean can linger for years and harm animals' immune systems. This can throw off the balance of marine ecosystems, which could ripple out into people losing their jobs and food sources.

Diesel is the most common fuel type for yachts. Even when it isn't spilled into the ocean, diesel releases harmful contaminants that contribute to polluting the air. Diesel fumes inhaled through the lungs can also be dangerous for humans and are linked to increased cancer risk.

Due to the amount of diesel needed to run yachts, yachts use up a lot of fuel. Megayachts contribute to more harmful emissions than some small countries. These vessels also contribute to noise and water pollution and pose a danger to wildlife.

People across the world have called out yachts for their environmental impact, waste of money, and overall extravagance that ruins natural views. It can cost millions a year to maintain a yacht, all while leading to harmful effects to the world around the vessels.

"The rich are different from you and me," one person wrote on an image of a megayacht.

While it's unclear who owned the yacht, the group said the vessel was not insured. Whoever does own it will have to pay for the clean-up.

"Really sucks spilling all that diesel," another person wrote in the Hull Truth.

