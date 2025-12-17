Outraged residents sound off after $300 million superyacht blocks their view: 'Got a fresh [one]'

The yacht has its own helicopter.

Time out on the open sea can be refreshing and fun for those with access. While a nice kayaking trip or sailboat ride is a nice way to spend a day, certain individuals' ocean outings are a whole lot more extravagant and controversial.

An article by SuperCarBlondie explored residents' reactions to a superyacht sitting off the shoreline of Vancouver. While some "toy" fanatics appreciated this mechanical feat, others were not as compelled by the $300 million price tag, nor the environmental impact of the vessel's running.

The superyacht, called Anawa, is owned by Jorge Paulo Lemann, a billionaire from Brazil. According to World Finance, Lemann's net worth is valued at $26.2 billion, and he is likely best known in the Western part of the world for owning brands like Burger King and Budweiser.

The complaints from Vancouverites included Anawa's immense size (Superyacht Times reported it is over 200 feet in length) was blocking the skyline, as well as shock at the sheer amount of fuel needed to run the ship — fuel that was being burned on their coast, in their water.

"The yacht's diesel engines can consume up to 210 gallons of fuel per hour, releasing an estimated 5,000 to 6,000 tons of carbon dioxide every year," SuperCarBlondie reported.

Oxfam quantified the disproportionate amount of damage done by the super wealthy, explaining, "In 2019, the super-rich 1% were responsible for more carbon emissions than 66% of humanity (5 billion people)."





The article identified fuel-guzzling "toys" such as yachts and private aircraft as major contributors to this disparity in environmental impacts. With Lemann's superyacht, which has its own helicopter, this disparity of toxic pollution is especially clear.

To combat the issues associated with superyachts, an Austrian company launched a more environmentally friendly alternative: a solar-powered superyacht. While the pursuit of excessive luxury amongst the 1% may persist, it's reassuring to see efforts to dial down their impact.

For those without superyachts or private jets, staying informed about critical climate issues like the role of dirty fuels used so heavily by wealthy travelers is one way to help advocate for the planet.

SuperCarBlondie quoted a notable response to the Anawa yacht sighting, which was shared on a Reddit thread.

"Yo Orcas, got a fresh treat right here," the commenter joked, referencing past news where, yes, whales have sunk yachts.

