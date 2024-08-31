Wildlife videographer nails entitled yacht owner with unmistakable footage and a call to the authorities: 'Video provided strong evidence'

"We're fortunate that people watching knew what they were seeing was not right."

A pod of killer whales is an astonishing thing to witness up close, and not many of us are lucky enough to encounter one in our lifetimes.

One boater in Bellingham, Washington, though, couldn't seem to get close enough, guiding their vessel dangerously near to the orcas.

As the NOAA Fisheries website detailed, at the time of the incident in 2022, any vessel needed to remain at least 300 yards either side of Southern Resident killer whales and 400 yards in front or behind. This is set to be extended to 1,000 yards in January.

Though these weren't Southern Resident whales but rather Bigg's killer whales, it was still necessary for the vessel to keep its distance. This boater's 51-foot yacht was well within that guidance and creeping ever closer.

Thankfully, a local wildlife videographer was nearby and captured the whole scene on film, later alerting the authorities to the boat driver's reckless actions.

"The high-resolution video provided strong evidence in this case," Greg Busch, assistant director of NOAA's Office of Law Enforcement, West Coast Division, said. "We're fortunate that people watching knew what they were seeing was not right, documented it in detail, and reported it so that we could take action."

After a legal settlement, Matt Ryan of Bellingham paid a $1,000 civil penalty.

As NOAA noted, studies have revealed that vessel traffic near killer whales can disrupt the animal's pursuit of prey and cause stress, both of which can have an impact on their survival. If the pod was made up of endangered Southern Resident whales, these actions would have been even more problematic for a creature that already has to deal with multiple challenges, such as food limitations and contaminated water.

The footage emphasizes the need to respect animals in their natural habitat. Whether it's whales in the ocean or bison at a national park, keeping your distance is essential for both your own safety and the animals'.

Seeing these magnificent creatures in the wild is a gift, and irresponsible actions mean that we might not be able to enjoy the sight of them too much longer.

