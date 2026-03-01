  • Business Business

'Top Gun' stars spark backlash after video reveals concerning behavior: 'They really do just live different lives'

Redditors didn't hold back.

by Mariah Botkin
A video of actors playing yacht hopscotch in St. Barts reignited a debate about wealth and privilege.

A clip circulating online showing actors Glen Powell and Miles Teller on a megayacht in St. Barts ignited a wave of reactions on social media, with many saying the footage underscores just how differently the ultra-wealthy live compared with most of the world. 

The video — shared in a Reddit thread titled "Top Gun Maverick reunion: Glen Powell and Miles Teller play hopscotch game on yacht while vacationing in St. Barts (bonus Nina Dobrev filming in background)" — became a flashpoint for discussion about wealth, privilege, and perception. 

Top Gun Maverick reunion: Glen Powell and Miles Teller play hopscotch game on yacht while vacationing in St. Barts (bonus Nina Dobrev filming in background)
byu/mlg1981 inpopculturechat

Shot aboard what appears to be a sprawling luxury yacht, the clip shows Powell and Teller playing a hopscotch-style game on a glowing, neon-colored floor in what looks almost like a private nightclub. The actors hop on illuminated squares as guests watch, underscoring the surreal contrast between an everyday childhood game and an ultra-wealthy setting designed for entertainment.

Commenters grappled with the contrast marking this carefully curated moment of leisure and everyday reality. For many, the video was shorthand for excess, triggering reflections on how the wealthy spend their time and what that says about inequality.

Megayachts and luxury travel are among the most resource-intensive forms of leisure, producing far more per-capita pollution than everyday transportation and vacations. A 2024 Oxfam analysis found that the yachts owned by the ultra-rich produce as much carbon in a year as the average person would over nearly 860 years.

Similar moments of celebrity excess have sparked backlash before, including posts about luxury closets, massive shopping hauls, and wasteful events.

Redditors didn't hold back in expressing how the post made them feel. One of the most-upvoted responses summed up a sentiment felt by many: "I wish I was rich." 

Another echoed a broader cultural response: "They really do just live different lives than the rest of us!"

Some folks pushed the conversation toward structural critiques, with one commenter bluntly declaring, "Tax the rich."

Cool Divider