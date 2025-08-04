Onlooker captures stunning video of high-speed collision between massive yachts: 'How does this happen?'

"There is a whole ocean out there."

Yachts are a status symbol of the rich and famous. However, they're also among the most controversial and divisive forms of transportation on the planet.

There has been a lot of backlash against yachts on social media lately, including a Reddit post showing a huge yacht ramming into a smaller yacht in its path.

The original poster's video appears to be taken from another boat in the area and doesn't provide much context about the superyacht collision. However, it's still a disturbing scene that highlights broader concerns about wealth disparities, excess, and waste.

Massive yachts have been sparking public outrage because of the damage they cause when they crash — or even just operate safely and normally on the water. Some sea vessel collisions have resulted in massive oil spills that pollute waterways and destroy wildlife habitats.

Fortunately, researchers have been working on solutions to prevent ship collisions using technology such as thermal imaging cameras. Preventing crashes at sea is essential to keeping marine animals safe, preventing toxic water pollution, and keeping people safe from harm.

Even without the crashes, superyachts do plenty of harm to the natural environment. Anchoring and mooring these enormous vessels disturbs coral habitats, while routine waste disposal releases pollution into the water.

If you are set on owning a yacht, more responsible options are available, such as the Silent 120 Explorer. Powered by clean solar energy and electric motors, sustainable yachts allow you to live a life of luxury without destroying the planet.

Regardless of your income bracket, you can embrace low-impact travel options to minimize your environmental impact without sacrificing comfort. Traveling the world takes on a whole new meaning when you're also dedicated to protecting it wherever you go.

Reddit users were shocked to see the OP's video footage of the superyacht collision and shared their feedback in the comment section.

"Billionaires will run over literally anyone," one Reddit user wrote. "Even other rich people who aren't as rich."

"Right of way is proportional to gross tonnage, apparently," another Redditor commented.

"How does this happen?" someone else wondered. "There is a whole ocean out there."

