Researchers develop cutting-edge solution to prevent deadly ship collisions: 'Initial data is very exciting'

Every year, whales by the thousands are fatally struck by ships in oceans that are increasingly crowded and commercialized. Thankfully, as reported by Phys.org, researchers from Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution in Massachusetts have developed a solution to keep these gentle giants safe — ship-mounted cameras that can detect whales at a distance.

The cameras use thermal imaging technology to spot whales disturbing the surface by swimming or blowing their spouts. Images from the cameras are fed into an integrated artificial intelligence system trained to distinguish the surface activity of whales as opposed to boats, waves, or other marine animals.

With the technology, whales can be detected from several miles away, giving captains time to change course or slow their ship's speed.

Hawaii-based Matson Navigation Company is already testing the cameras on three of its container ships. One ship reported 1,169 whale and dolphin detections in the first three months of use; some of the whales were up to 6,500 meters (four miles) away.

"This initial data is very exciting for our team, as it gives us real-world feedback on how well the thermal-infrared system is performing on a large container vessel platform," said Daniel Zitterbart, a WHOI scientist.

More than 20,000 whales are hit by ships and killed annually around the world. WHOI further detailed that roughly 80 endangered whales are fatally struck each year off the West Coast of the United States alone.

Some particularly busy commercial routes send ships along the West Coast of the U.S. and out to Hawai'i, putting them smack in the middle of migration routes used by at least 16 different whale species, per WHOI.

"We are committed to operating in an environmentally responsible manner, and that includes finding ways to reduce the risk of whale collisions," said Matt Cox, Matson's chairman and CEO. "Our vessels navigate some of the most pristine areas in the Pacific, and we look forward to working with Woods Hole on other projects that benefit the environment."

"Thermal-imaging systems are a powerful tool in real-time whale detection," said Zitterbart. "Used alone or in conjunction with other proven protections like passive acoustic monitoring, this technology can significantly reduce the risk of vessel strikes and be a positive force in the protection of marine animals."

