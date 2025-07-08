Chinese EV maker announces AI-powered upgrade to popular model: 'Even when human eyes fall short, our AI stays sharp'

XPeng's Mona M03 Max is gaining traction in China, especially among younger drivers. CnEVPost reported that in May, XPeng debuted the Mona M03 Max, a tech-upgraded version of its top-selling electric sedan.

The original Mona M03 has led China's A-segment electric vehicle sales for eight consecutive months. The Max variant builds on the success with major system upgrades, including XPeng's Turing artificial intelligence-assisted driving — previously limited to its higher-end SUVs — and a cockpit that supports full voice interaction.

The model starts at around $16,590 and produces no tailpipe pollution. As an EV, it requires less routine maintenance than a gas-powered car.

XPeng offers over 50 colors for the Max, including new shades such as cyan and purple, which are aimed at younger drivers. That strategy seems effective. The company reports that about 90% of Mona M03 buyers are under the age of 35.

The Mona M03 Max's success arrives as China's EV sector is evolving rapidly, with technological improvements offering a longer range and enhanced safety for consumers. NIO's long-range EV can travel over 550 miles, and BYD's recent battery upgrades improve safety and lifespan in smaller models. China recently committed $850 million to new EV technologies — a move that signals long-term support for clean transportation.

For drivers thinking about making their next car an EV, installing solar panels can significantly cut charging costs. EnergySage lets drivers compare solar quotes from vetted local installers, with potential savings of up to $10,000.

XPeng Chairman and CEO He Xiaopeng highlighted the model's real-world performance on X, noting that the company put the Mona M03 Max "through six tough vision-only tests — from heavy rain and thick fog to dark nights and low-lying obstacles."

The result, he said, was "calm, confident handling. Even when human eyes fall short, our AI stays sharp."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.