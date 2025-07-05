Musk's company hit with backlash for allegedly dangerous practices: 'In violation of the law'

"The message … sent to the community is that billionaires matter more than the taxpayers and residents who live there."

Elon Musk's generative AI company xAI has been under fire since last year for its alleged use of unpermitted methane-powered turbines to power its data center in Memphis, Tennessee. Now, the NAACP is calling on regulators to shut down the operation and fine it for its illegal use of dirty energy, Data Center Dynamics reported.

What's happening?

According to DCD and other ongoing reporting, xAI has been using 35 huge turbines powered by natural gas (which is mostly composed of methane) to run its data center, which it is using to train its Grok generative AI program.

Addressing this situation, the NAACP has sent a letter to Dr. Michelle Taylor, director of the Shelby County Health Department, and officials at utility company Memphis Light Gas and Water. It called for the health department to "ensure that xAI stops operating its unpermitted turbines in violation of clean air and open meeting act laws and to order xAI to pay penalties for operating in violation of the law."

It also claimed that "the message that SCHD and MLGW have sent to the community is that billionaires matter more than the taxpayers and residents who live there."

Why is xAI's pollution concerning?

Given that 35 methane turbines of this size would normally be enough to generate power for a whole city, the facility is pumping out huge amounts of air pollution for its size, which is both harmful to people and a major factor in the Earth's rising temperature. This kind of disproportionate power use and pollution is a known, ongoing problem with generative AI.

The alleged illegal, unpermitted generators are a major problem, too. It's already difficult to keep the environment clean and safe for America's people with the laws we have. If wealthy corporations are allowed to openly cross those lines without consequences, there will be nothing stopping any business from poisoning the air we breathe or the water we drink just to make a buck.

What's being done about xAI's pollution?

The company — which claims to have broken no laws — also says it is moving away from methane as a main power source. It is installing Tesla battery storage and, in theory, taking the turbines offline. However, it is applying to keep some of them as backup power — that will mean the problem isn't gone; it's just moved to the back burner.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.