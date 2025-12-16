Builders unveil stunning yacht that outdoes Jeff Bezos' $500 million vessel — here are the details

These massive vessels are flaunted along coasts as luxury status symbols that could only be owned by the world's wealthiest.

Look out, Jeff Bezos. You're gonna need a bigger boat. The Amazon mogul's $500 million Koru superyacht has been out-peacocked.

The world's tallest sailing yacht, aptly named Sky, features a 305-foot mast as tall as the Statue of Liberty, and it is set to launch in 2030, according to Luxurylaunches.

Built by Royal Huisman, the 265-foot vessel features naval architecture, exterior design by Malcolm McKeon Yacht Design, and interior features by Winch Design.

Although one of the largest sailing yachts in existence, Sky does possess eco-friendly design features, including full aluminum construction and a battery-assisted hybrid motor for silent sailing and reduced carbon pollution while cruising.

It's a design that incorporates greater sustainability with a typically lavish style, hopefully setting a new standard in the industry.

However, the giant carbon footprint that comes with superyachts isn't negated by these upgrades. These massive vessels are flaunted along coasts as luxury status symbols that could only be owned by the world's wealthiest.





As stunning as they may be, they produce disproportionate amounts of carbon pollution, heating the planet to unprecedented degrees.

The New York Times cited data that found that 300 of the largest superyachts produce 315,000 tons of heat-trapping pollution each year — more than entire countries.

A Bloomberg U.K. article reported that some experts refer to superyachts as a form of "ecocide" for their knowingly devastating effects on the planet.

In an opinion piece for The Guardian, Chris Armstrong, author of A Blue New Deal: Why We Need a New Politics for the Ocean, labeled megayachts as "environmentally indefensible," saying "owning a megayacht is the most polluting activity a single person can possibly engage in."

While still a purchase of excess, improving the designs to become more sustainable is a step in the right direction.

Arc Boats is hoping to electrify waterways with high-end luxury e-boats, similar to the way Tesla did for the road. Silent Yachts has also designed a three-deck solar-powered yacht.

