Biden administration announces unprecedented $6 billion to transform polluting industries: 'These projects offer solutions'

"It's the perfect place for the government to step in."

Many of us enjoy the comfort of safe steel structures and scrumptious macaroni and cheese meals without considering how much their production can harm the environment. The industries that make these products also cause high amounts of pollution.

However, the Biden administration recently announced a monumental stride toward mitigating industrial pollution as part of its comprehensive climate agenda. The Energy Department unveiled an initiative, allocating up to $6 billion for 33 projects aimed at curbing carbon pollution from industrial facilities. This initiative marks the largest investment in reducing industrial pollution in United States history, the Washington Post reported.

Spanning various sectors including steel, cement, and food production, these projects hold the promise of revolutionizing manufacturing practices to prioritize sustainability.

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm emphasized the significance of these endeavors, stating, per the Post, "These projects offer solutions to slash emissions in some of the highest-emitting sectors of our economy." She further highlighted the replicable and scalable nature of these solutions, which are poised to set a new standard for clean manufacturing not only in the U.S., but globally.

The impact of these initiatives could extend far beyond environmental conservation. With the industrial sector accounting for nearly a third of overall U.S. planet-warming pollution, the projected elimination of over 14 million metric tons (more than 15 million tons) of carbon annually is equivalent to removing approximately 3 million gasoline-powered cars from the roads each year, as the Post reported based on information from the Energy Department.

Moreover, per the news outlet, nearly 80% of the projects are located in disadvantaged communities, signaling a commitment to equity and environmental justice.

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Even the iconic mac and cheese is undergoing a green revolution, as Kraft Heinz plans to reduce carbon pollution from its production facilities through the adoption of clean technologies like heat pumps. This initiative, alongside others funded under the program, exemplifies a concerted effort to marry environmental stewardship with economic growth.

"Heavy industry represents a quarter of all U.S. greenhouse gas emissions, and the products that they make in many cases are essential to everyday life, but there are very high capital expenses for new investments in new technologies," Alex Hillbrand, technical director for industry and emerging technologies at the Natural Resources Defense Council said, per the Post. "So it's the perfect place for the government to step in."

Join our free newsletter for cool news and actionable info that makes it easy to help yourself while helping the planet.