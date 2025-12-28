Officials launch massive project that will be game-changer for EV drivers: 'Help folks get from Point A to Point B'

Wisconsin has awarded $14 million in federal electric vehicle grants to install new fast-charging stations at nearly 30 businesses across the state, a significant milestone in the development of clean energy projects.

Gov. Tony Evers and the state Department of Transportation in 2024 announced that the Badger State would allocate over $22 million for more than 50 EV charging projects, Wisconsin Public Radio reported.

Across two funding rounds, the state has given out nearly $37 million for 78 projects through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which earmarked over $1 trillion to enhance the nation's infrastructure. The awarded locations include 11 Kwik Trips, hotels, a Target, and a chocolate shop.

State Department of Transportation Secretary Kristina Boardman said in a statement that charging stations meet changing transportation needs. So far, nearly 40,000 electric vehicles are registered in Wisconsin, and that number will likely surge with the new projects.

Early in 2025, the Trump administration stopped the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure program, putting Wisconsin's fast-charging plans on hold. The state and others sued to challenge the decision.

In June, a federal judge ruled that the funding must be reinstated. Evers said restarting the program will help Wisconsin meet the evolving requirements of the modern economy while promoting job growth. The nationwide fast-charging network is expanding, too.

"WisDOT is pleased to help offer drivers reliable and convenient places to stop so they can feel comfortable making a trip across the state and have the opportunity to support local businesses along the way," Boardman stated, per WPR.

DOT spokesperson John DesRivieres added, "We're confident that these fast-charging stations, through this next round of grants, will help meet the evolving needs of residents and visitors to our state, ensuring we've got EV infrastructure in place to help folks get from Point A to Point B."

