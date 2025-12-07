Officials launch innovative program that will be game-changer for EV drivers: 'Save so much'

Residents at several apartment complexes near metro Detroit will soon have access to electric vehicle charging stations.

As Michigan Live reported, it's all thanks to a $1.84 million grant announced by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy.

The grant will cover 201 charging stations installed at 31 complexes in the Detroit suburbs of Taylor, Allen Park, Lincoln Park, Dearborn Heights, and Southfield. Several apartments in Kalamazoo, Flint, and Lansing will also receive chargers.

The state's Clean Fuel and Charging Infrastructure Program funded the grants, which "range from roughly $20,000 to $98,000 per site for installing two to 10 Level 2 chargers," per Michigan Live.

💡Get instant quotes to save hundreds with an EV charger

In the market for a home EV charger? Qmerit makes it easy to get instant quotes on Level 2 charging stations that can save you hundreds of dollars per year. To get an instant estimate, just answer a few questions about your garage and electrical panel. Within a few days, Qmerit will contact you with a final proposal from a certified installer, and their expert electricians make the process a breeze from there. Get Started The Cool Down may receive a commission on signups made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions marketplace here

Since these chargers require around four to eight hours to fully charge an EV battery, they are reserved for overnight use.

Another $5 million in grants will become available for charging projects at apartments, with funds distributed at $300,000 per site.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer's MI Healthy Climate Plan is behind the push to install EV chargers at multifamily properties, and by 2030, the goal is to deploy 100,000 chargers and get 2 million electric vehicles on the road.

While the EV market continues to grow, sales have slowed in recent years, likely due to a combination of inflation, tariffs, and expiring federal tax credits, per Electrek.

However, many states, cities, and utilities continue to offer rebates for purchasing an EV, which you can view on the Department of Energy's website. In addition, federal tax credits for EV chargers are still available, provided you install equipment before June 30.

By switching to an electric vehicle, you'll save around 50% on maintenance and up to $1,100 on gas per year, according to Coltura.

EVs are also much better for the environment than gas-powered vehicles since they don't produce tailpipe pollution, which has been linked to respiratory and cardiovascular diseases by the World Heart Federation.

Meanwhile, fumes from conventional cars trap heat in the atmosphere, driving up global temperatures and fueling extreme weather.

Both your wallet and the planet win by ditching gas-powered cars for electric ones, and if you have a home charger, you'll save time and money on "fueling up." Qmerit can help you find the right charger for your needs.

Installing a home solar panel system can cut your charging costs even further, and TCD's Solar Explorer can connect you with qualified installers and save you up to $10,000 on associated costs.

Reddit users in the r/electricvehicles community shared why leveling up to an EV was their best decision yet.

"I spent more on my EV than on any other car I ever bought but save so much on fuel and maintenance that the difference pays my loan," one user said.

In response to what makes EVs better than gas-guzzling vehicles, someone said that "never having to stop to 'fill up' unless I'm on a road trip" was a big perk thanks to their 320 miles of driving range.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.



