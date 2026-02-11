Olympic figure skaters face criticism after viewers call out music in routine: 'Are you kidding me?'

As the Winter Olympics continued, viewers couldn't help but notice something iffy in a figure skating routine, Gizmodo reported.

During the Opening Ceremony, fans immediately objected to the use of artificial intelligence for an animated sequence, a production task that could have been performed by a human artist.

On Monday, Feb. 9, Czech figure skaters Kateřina Mrázková and Daniel Mrázek performed in the Olympic ice dance competition. TechCrunch explained that it was split into two sections: a free dance and a rhythm dance, the latter following a competition-wide theme.

This season's theme was "The Music, Dance Styles, and Feeling of the 1990s," and Mrázková and Mrázek performed to AI-generated music.

Figure skating fans noticed the duo's choice of song during November practice sessions, and one detail stood out — word-for-word lyrics from the 1998 New Radicals song "You Get What You Give."

On Nov. 3, TikTok user G Nielsen Art (@g_nielsenart) shared a clip illustrating the similarities.

Ultimately, Mrázková and Mrázek didn't dance to that version — likely due to copyright issues — but their music selection was still AI-generated. Olympics viewers found it jarring amid a competition celebrating the feats of human beings worldwide.

"Are you kidding me with the AI music in Olympics figure skating? So you want the world to respect your art but don't give a s*** about the art of music that helps you do it?" wrote sound engineer Jordan Fehr, in a post highlighted by Gizmodo.

On Reddit's r/olympics, users were chagrined, and the original poster challenged claims that intellectual property concerns forced the use of AI-generated music.

"For those who say it's because of copyright, I'd like for us to think what people would do before this stuff existed," they countered.

"Yeah. On principle alone I HOPE that team LOSES … I hope the whole skating community hate them," another Redditor seethed.

"Listening to the track it also feels completely soulless, there is no emotion, just a small sample of the most generic 'rockesque' thing you can think of … surely they must have been able to find something else," a commenter lamented.

