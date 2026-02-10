Viewers slam Winter Olympics over 'terrible' moment on TV broadcast: 'It looks so uncanny'

As the 2026 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony kicked off, viewers around the world were dismayed by a commemorative cartoon sequence generated by artificial intelligence.

X user evan loves worf (@esjesjesj) tweeted the video, asserting that it looked "f****** terrible."

Yeah it looks fucking terrible https://t.co/PtTXX3QY4c — evan loves worf (@esjesjesj) February 8, 2026

Around the world, AI has rapidly become a highly controversial topic for a host of reasons: its ability to ingest and distort copyrighted material, its tendency to hallucinate details, its disruption of the job market, and higher energy costs across the board due to data centers.

Creative professionals were among the earliest vocal critics of generative AI because much of what it produces is based on the work of real artists, actors, filmmakers, and authors.

This broad AI backlash is highly publicized, making the Olympics' decision to use generative AI rather than a human artist a "what were they thinking?" moment.

BroBible observed that there were "few brands across the world that are as protective of the exclusivity and prestige of their brand as the Olympic Games," adding that the Olympics' broader use of generative AI violated "the strict Olympic brand guidelines."

FROM OUR PARTNER Perk up the winter blues with natural, hemp-derived gummies Camino's hemp-derived gummies naturally support balance and recovery without disrupting your routine, so you can enjoy reliable, consistent dosing without guesswork or habit-forming ingredients. Flavors like sparkling pear for social events and tropical-burst for recovery deliver a sophisticated, elevated taste experience — and orchard peach for balance offers everyday support for managing stress while staying clear-headed and elevated. Learn more

X user Fredrik (@F_Edits), an artist, addressed how the move was not in line with the organization's own internal standards, and why it tarnished the brand.

"The official account … just published an image which breaks its own brand guide, using an off-brand logo — the rings aren't overlapping at the officially correct places," he wrote. "... Why on earth do they use artificially generated images instead of utilizing any talented Italian artists?"

On evan loves worf's thread, commenters concurred, sharing similar sentiments.

"The concept of the Olympics, a celebration of human achievement and potential, using AI to replace human labor and creativity is beyond parody," one replied.

"Will never understand AI simps cheering for generative AI to replace human creativity and artistry. The most perverse use of this technology," another lamented.

"It looks so uncanny it's off-putting. None of the principles of animation are being followed and it just leads to this stilted movement that doesn't feel natural or energetic," a third agreed.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.