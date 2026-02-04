Passerby sparks outrage after sharing photo of disturbing corporate practice: 'You have another choice'

"Can still be used."

As predicted, Microsoft's decision to end support for Windows 10, leaving millions of users with increasingly vulnerable operating systems, has created an uptick in electronic waste from devices made redundant by this update. Users and organizations are trading their devices in, upgrading their equipment to a Windows 11-supported system.

One Redditor, who was in possession of a cache of recently discarded "AIOs," or "all-in-one computers," shared a picture of the collection of abandoned devices to the r/LinusTechTips subreddit — a forum that makes the Linux operating system more accessible for all.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Microsoft creating e-waste," the original poster wrote, showing a line of company-owned computer monitors, packaged for removal. "All these perfectly good AIOs to ewaste recycling."

Windows 10 is a Microsoft operating system that was released in 2015. This OS supported computers and portable devices made within five to ten years prior to the OS release date, making this generation of recently retired Windows 10 equipment between 15 and 20 years old.

However, one user complained that their less-than-ten-year-old computer would be made redundant by Microsoft's latest update, urging them to spend more money upgrading still perfectly usable equipment.

Microsoft's decision to end user support for the previous OS version not only unnecessarily raises the cost of equipment and operations for users and businesses, but it also creates a lot of electronic waste that can be harmful to human health and the planet if disposed of improperly.

Recycling e-waste prevents toxic chemicals and metals within the devices from leaching into the soil of landfills. It also retrieves valuable materials, including precious metals and rare earth elements, recycling them for use in new electronic products, making the most of the labor and energy spent to mine for these valuable materials.

If you have old electronics collecting dust at home, you can donate your electronics to companies like Best Buy, which have a take-back program, saving e-waste from entering landfills.

"Maybe, just maybe, you have another choice of OS," one commenter wrote.

"On the plus side, this is a great way to pickup a laptop for cheap and get Linux on it. There is a lot of older hardware that can still be used," another commenter expressed.

