Experts issue warning on harmful side effect of Windows shutdown — here's what's happening

Ideally, when you buy a product, it should keep working until it wears out or breaks. But with the advent of remote software updates and ever-evolving operating systems, many of yesterday's computers don't just become outdated — they literally become inoperable.

A recent Microsoft Windows update generated tons of e-waste that, in the best-case scenario, could provide valuable salvage — but, in the worst-case scenario, could cause serious pollution, The Register reported.

What's happening?

In October, Microsoft stopped supporting its Windows 10 operating system. While there are options to allow owners to continue using existing machines for a while, the OS is being phased out. Any machine that can be upgraded to Windows 11 is being pushed in that direction, while those that don't meet the hardware requirements are on the fast track to retirement.

According to The Register, Businesswaste.co.uk estimated that 14.4 million computers in the United Kingdom have been made obsolete by this decision. Inside those computers, there is a significant amount of salvageable metal: £1.6 billion ($2.1 billion) worth of gold, almost £100 million ($135 million) worth of copper, and £33 million ($43.4 million) of silver, for a total of almost £1.8 billion, or almost $2.4 billion. All that is needed is a way to extract the metal through recycling.

Why is all of this valuable e-waste important?

This is an incredible amount of e-waste. While it won't all reach recycling centers and landfills, it will cause a significant surge in electronic equipment being discarded.

E-waste is an issue because, on one hand, it contains valuable components like these. On the other hand, it can also contain toxic chemicals that can leach into soil and water when items are not recycled properly. It's also difficult to recycle, and many items end up in landfills rather than back in circulation.

Is Windows doing anything about this?

Windows 10 Extended Security Updates are available for those who want to continue using the OS a little longer. However, this will only stagger the expiration dates of these machines slightly; it will not keep them running forever, and they will still end up as e-waste eventually.

"For devices that are eligible to upgrade to Windows 11, we strongly encourage the upgrade as this will give the highest security for your device," a Microsoft spokesperson wrote to The Cool Down for a different story.

"For customers that may require additional time before moving to a PC eligible for Windows 11, we offer our Extended Security Updates program, which provides critical and important security updates. When ready to purchase a new PC, we encourage customers to leverage trade-in and recycling programs from Microsoft and available at many of our Windows ecosystem partners."

What alternatives are there for these obsolete machines?

Old Windows equipment can be overwritten with a new operating system, such as Linux, to extend its useful life. While users might need some adjustment, this solution is thrifty and eco-friendly.

If you prefer to get rid of your old desktop or laptop, recycling it correctly will help minimize the amount of e-waste overwhelming our system and ensure that those valuable metals inside are recovered. You can sometimes even make money doing it.

