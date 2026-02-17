Quick-install window heat pumps are reshaping the American HVAC market: 'They are generally the lowest-cost option'

Upgrading your heating and cooling system is one of the best ways to lower your utility bills.

Window heat pumps could be the future of HVAC for apartment dwellers and residents of other multifamily buildings.

The sleek units offer easy access to affordable heating and cooling and also reduce pollution, The Washington Post reported.

Over 24 years, according to the American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy, purchasing, installing, and operating three window heat pumps in an apartment would cost roughly $14,500. In comparison, central air-to-water heat pumps would run almost $22,000 and mini-split heat pumps about $25,000.

The units are heavy, weighing around 130 pounds, and could require two people for installation, the outlet added.





There's also the issue of rent and utility rates. Window heat pumps rely on standard 120-volt outlets, so residents are on the hook for operating costs instead of landlords, who may include the cost of heating and cooling from a central source in rent or tack it on as an additional cost. This means potential savings could depend on electricity and gas prices.

Energy providers are also rolling out pilot programs for the units, per the Post.

"They are generally the lowest-cost option for adding cooling and providing a heat pump for these multifamily buildings," ACEEE Executive Director Steven Nadel said.

Upgrading your heating and cooling system is one of the best ways to lower your utility bills.



The Post said that window heat pumps for cold climates are effective in temperatures as low as zero degrees Fahrenheit. They are, however, only available to building owners and energy efficiency programs. A Chinese company prices its units at $2,800, while a San Francisco-based business's go for $3,800. The former could be available in retail stores in the future.

"Current models of window heat pumps are suitable only for single or double hung windows that slide up and down," the newspaper highlighted. "... They won't fit in apartment buildings with windows that open and close by sliding horizontally."

