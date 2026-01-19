Chinese appliance giant launches 'quick-install' window HVAC that can slash energy use by nearly 90%: 'It doesn't require electrical upgrades'

"It works better than my gas furnace, and uses less energy."

A window heat pump is making waves in New York, where it was born from an idea to efficiently heat and cool public housing apartments in the country's largest metropolis.

Fast Company called the heat pump, made by Chinese company Midea, "quick-install … because it doesn't require electrical upgrades or other major steps."

To meet the 2022 Clean Heat for All Challenge, the units had to run quietly, fit in a window without blocking the view, be installable by homeowners, require no electrical upgrades, and remain effective in extremely low temperatures without backup. They operate down to minus-22 degrees Fahrenheit.

"And the form factor and cost could help heat pumps — which already outsell gas furnaces — spread even faster."





The packaged window heat pump, as it's called, sells for $2,800-3,000, though customers have to contact the company for a distributor connection for now. In the future, the PWHP could be available at retail stores, Peters said.

Upgrading your HVAC system is a great way to save money on utility bills. In a New York City pilot program, the heat pumps cut energy use by 87% and energy costs by 50% in comparison to steam radiators. TCD's HVAC Explorer can help you understand your options and save 50% on energy bills.

The Midea product is made for 300-500-square-foot rooms, according to Fast Company. It was engineered in Louisville, Kentucky.

"We're essentially a startup with the world's largest appliance manufacturer as the backer," Midea America Research Center senior project manager Brian Langness said.

