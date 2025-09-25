Officials push for surprising animal-friendly features in new buildings: 'Will make a big difference'

In a promising move for wildlife lovers and eco-conscious communities, new building regulations in the U.K. could soon include surprising yet impactful features for animals.

The Guardian reported that, thanks to recent changes proposed by the House of Lords, the U.K. could be seeing more hedgehog highways and bird-safe glass.

The amendments, added to the government's ongoing planning of the infrastructure bill, would require new buildings to incorporate wildlife-friendly designs. These include swift bricks, small nesting boxes built into walls for birds, and fence gaps that allow hedgehogs to safely roam between gardens.

While simple, these changes could help reverse the decline of vulnerable species whose habitats are being lost to development.

The timing is critical. As the bill moves through Parliament, conservation groups warn that over 5,000 nature sites could be at risk if current rules are not strengthened. Critics say developers are essentially allowed to pay "cash to trash nature" now, per the Guardian. Laws allow them to fund restoration elsewhere rather than protecting animals on-site.

The proposed changes aim to strike a balance. They offer low-cost, practical solutions that could make a big difference. According to the Guardian, using specially treated glass could reduce bird deaths from window collisions by up to 90%.

Despite the U.K. being a global leader in manufacturing bird-safe glass, there are still no strong laws requiring its use.

Cross-bench peer Alexandra Freeman, who introduced the bird-safe glass amendment, noted: "The UK lags behind many other countries in legislation on this… I hope the government sees this as an easy win for householders, businesses, and birds."

If adopted, these new regulations could reshape the way homes are built right in our own backyards.

Public reaction has been mixed. Some praise the move, and others call it unnecessary.

One supporter wrote, "Good, it costs nothing to deliver and will make a big difference to our native wildlife."

Another commented on the critics: "The ones moaning about 'silly regs' wouldn't care if those species died out. In fact, some of those types openly label wildlife as worthless and mock those who care about it."

