Experts raise red flags as common birds vanish from sight across vast US region: 'Birds are literally our canary in the coal mine'

Prairie birds are rapidly disappearing from grasslands across the United States, and scientists are sounding the alarm since birds are indicators of ecosystem health.

What's happening?

According to The Chicago Tribune, a new State of the Birds report by scientists from U.S. bird conservation organizations revealed that populations of grassland birds have dropped by 43% since 1970 — more than any other group.

Furthermore, the report explained that "a third of U.S. birds need conservation action," with 229 species being classified as being of high or moderate concern because of low or declining populations.

Prairie birds were identified as a tipping point species, meaning they have "perilously low populations," mostly because of habitat loss, invasive plants taking over grasslands, and drought exacerbated by rising global temperatures.

One iconic Chicago songbird — the bobolink — is also experiencing significant population declines across the Midwest and Great Plains. While the birds are doing better in nature reserves near the city, their overall numbers are down nearly 3% per year since 1999, per a 2022 study by the nonprofit Bird Conservation Network.

To sum things up, the scientists said prairie birds are "in crisis," which could be bad news for humans since we share habitat with them.

"Birds are literally our canary in the coal mine," Jim Giocomo, the American Bird Conservancy's central region director, told the Tribune. "The bird needs the same stuff we do but reacts to changes in the environment faster."

Why is the disappearance of prairie birds concerning?

Prairie birds play a crucial role in maintaining healthy grassland ecosystems by regulating insect populations, helping with seed dispersal, and distributing essential nutrients throughout prairielands. These birds also contribute to the country's financial health, as the birdwatching industry generates $279 billion in economic output per year and supports 1.4 million jobs.

Plus, observing birds in their natural habitat has been shown to boost mental well-being and lower stress, so conserving them is in our best interest.

However, tipping point bird species, which include grassland birds, have lost more than half their populations in the last 50 years. The Great Plains, which is home to more than 200 bird species, are losing 1 million to 2 million acres of land annually due to conversion to agriculture, energy development, and urban expansion, among other factors.

Birds may not need us, but we certainly need them. Doing what we can to protect their habitats so they can continue pollinating the plants we use for food and medicines, controlling invasive pests, and making our days a little brighter, will make society more resilient in the face of the changing climate, and ensure our feathery friends are thriving for years to come.

What's being done to help the birds recover?

Despite the disheartening news, there's plenty of reason to hope for a positive future for prairie birds. According to the State of the Birds report, the National Audubon Society has launched two programs in the Great Plains that help farmers and ranchers convert some of their cropland to grasslands.

Government conservation programs that reward farmers for regenerative agriculture practices that benefit birds, combined with tracking tools such as the eBird app, can also boost prairie bird numbers.

Some seabirds, including puffins and Peruvian diving petrels, are making a comeback thanks to dedicated conservation efforts in Wales and Chile. By setting aside land for prairie birds, or at least being mindful of energy development and other land uses so that birds aren't negatively impacted, they will also have a chance to rebound.

If you'd like to help with these efforts, consider donating to bird conservation groups and other wildlife charities that are actively working to restore critical bird habitats.

