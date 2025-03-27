Railway company expands its fleet with game-changing new technology: 'The future of freight transport'

Widmer Rail, the Swiss rail freight company, recently invested in two Vectron electric locomotives complete with battery modules made by Siemens Mobility, reported Railway Supply. The move aims to enhance operational efficiency and move the railway industry toward sustainability.

Railway companies have been working to find energy-efficient alternatives for freight transport. This milestone for Widmer Rail is indicative of the broader picture: an industry-wide goal of lowering carbon pollution.

The new railway vehicles feature a high-voltage lithium-ion battery system designed for last-mile — or final leg of the journey — operations. According to Siemens, this intelligent management system is capable of charging and discharging cycles with optimized efficiency.

With financial help from Germany's Future of Rail Transport program, Widmer Rail expects to receive the two locomotives from Siemens Mobility in 2027.

CEO of Widmer Rail Services Pierre Widmer explained the new locomotives have operational advantages such as enhanced efficiency and less reliance on additional shunting engines — short-distance rail vehicles meant for sorting railway cars, according to Railway Supply.

The addition of the battery modules will contribute to Widmer Rail seeing cost reductions and supporting innovations geared toward environmental sustainability. Electric trains for passengers offer similar benefits.

Compared to diesel trains, electric trains have better braking and acceleration systems, leading to shorter travel times and more flexible scheduling. Rail operators can increase the frequency of services while avoiding the need for more tracks.

With fewer moving parts, electric trains are also more reliable and require less maintenance, saving on costs and decreasing downtime.

An increase in government support and tech advancements are leading to more railway electrification efforts. Freight companies around the globe are looking into both hybrid and battery-electric locomotives for improved efficiency and greener energy.

More energy-efficient modes of shipping and transportation can benefit consumers, and less pollution output will help curb rising global temperatures. Per Railway Supply, "The future of freight transport increasingly depends on sustainable, high-performance solutions."

