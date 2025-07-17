Chinese EV maker reveals updated model with high-tech features — here are the details

China's Great Wall Motors (GWM) has recently announced a new SUV under its Wey brand, according to CnEVPost.

The Lanshan is a six-seat, plug-in hybrid SUV with all-wheel drive, refreshing last year's model, CnEVPost reported. The new Lanshan will be available in three variants: Max, Ultra, and Ultra Black Knight. Battery capacities are available up to 52.3 kWh, with the range topping out at 834 miles, or 136 miles if going all-electric. GWM says the Lanshan can hit 62 miles per hour in 4.9 seconds.

As for bells and whistles, a video tour posted to YouTube shows that the Lanshan has a rear entertainment system, passenger tray tables, seat massage, autopilot, wireless phone charging, and a driver's side heads-up display.

The 2025 Wey Lanshan is now available in China starting at $41,520.

