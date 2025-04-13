  • Business Business

New report makes surprising discovery about 9 out of 10 electric vehicle drivers: 'A significant improvement'

The study surveyed 6,164 EV and plug-in hybrid owners of 2024 and 2025 vehicles.

by Kristen Carr
The study surveyed 6,164 EV and plug-in hybrid owners of 2024 and 2025 vehicles.

Photo Credit: Getty Images

The results are in. Green Car Reports shared a surprising conclusion from J.D. Power's 2025 Electric Vehicle Experience Ownership Study. Once auto buyers purchase an electric vehicle, it is unlikely that they will return to a gas-powered car.

The study surveyed 6,164 EV and plug-in hybrid owners of 2024 and 2025 vehicles, asking them about their first year of ownership. Of those surveyed, 94% said that they were likely to consider purchasing another EV as their next car.

The study showed that although consumers have been pulling away from the Tesla brand, EV satisfaction, in general, is increasing and has been on the rise year over year. In fact, EV sales have been on the upswing and stand to gain 3% of the market share in 2025.

Improved charging infrastructure is one reason for this.

While about 30 million tons of elements are, indeed, dug up each year for the mining and manufacturing of EVs, it is making far less of a negative impact when compared to the 16.5 billion tons of dirty energy dug from the earth each year for gas-powered transportation.

In addition, dirty energy is burned and not reused the way the mined minerals can be.

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

So while converting more of our automobile supply to EVs is not perfect, it is progress in the right direction.

Overall, switching from a gas-powered car to an EV reduces air pollution that contributes to the warming of the planet and can save consumers money since they are not subject to paying high gas prices. EV owners may also be able to take advantage of tax credits for further cost savings, depending on the vehicle they purchase.

The Green Car Reports article offers hope in the trend toward increasing EV acceptance, purchasing, and owner satisfaction, showing "a significant improvement in the overall picture."

If you were going to purchase an EV, which of these factors would be most important to you?

Cost 💰

Battery range 🔋

Power and speed 💪

The way it looks 😎

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

This a significant step for battery-supported induction technology.
Business

This startup has a secret weapon that could save you thousands for your kitchen: 'Gives you that magic ... without having to upgrade your whole home's [system]'

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x