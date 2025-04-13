New report makes surprising discovery about 9 out of 10 electric vehicle drivers: 'A significant improvement'

The results are in. Green Car Reports shared a surprising conclusion from J.D. Power's 2025 Electric Vehicle Experience Ownership Study. Once auto buyers purchase an electric vehicle, it is unlikely that they will return to a gas-powered car.

The study surveyed 6,164 EV and plug-in hybrid owners of 2024 and 2025 vehicles, asking them about their first year of ownership. Of those surveyed, 94% said that they were likely to consider purchasing another EV as their next car.

The study showed that although consumers have been pulling away from the Tesla brand, EV satisfaction, in general, is increasing and has been on the rise year over year. In fact, EV sales have been on the upswing and stand to gain 3% of the market share in 2025.

Improved charging infrastructure is one reason for this.

While about 30 million tons of elements are, indeed, dug up each year for the mining and manufacturing of EVs, it is making far less of a negative impact when compared to the 16.5 billion tons of dirty energy dug from the earth each year for gas-powered transportation.

In addition, dirty energy is burned and not reused the way the mined minerals can be.

So while converting more of our automobile supply to EVs is not perfect, it is progress in the right direction.

Overall, switching from a gas-powered car to an EV reduces air pollution that contributes to the warming of the planet and can save consumers money since they are not subject to paying high gas prices. EV owners may also be able to take advantage of tax credits for further cost savings, depending on the vehicle they purchase.

The Green Car Reports article offers hope in the trend toward increasing EV acceptance, purchasing, and owner satisfaction, showing "a significant improvement in the overall picture."

