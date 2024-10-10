Community members outraged after workers decimate wetlands in justification of fire prevention: 'It's just devastating'

"We've got some aerial photography and there are very few trees left at this point."

Recent events in Maui, Hawai'i, have outraged environmentalists and locals. Extensive tree-clearing and vegetation removal on a 7.2-acre parcel of undeveloped land in Kīhei has raised serious concerns.

As reported by Maui Now in August, the work began as a fire prevention measure and has escalated far beyond its original scope. Neighbors and conservation groups report that workers armed with chainsaws and bulldozers are wreaking havoc on the land, destroying crucial wetlands and potential habitats for endangered species like the Hawaiian hoary bat.

"To just have what apparently looks like lawless action destroy a 7.2-acre wetland when we have so few wetlands left, it's just devastating," said Robin Knox, lead scientist for Save The Wetlands Hui.

There's a very delicate balance between fire safety and environmental preservation. While reducing fire risk is crucial, especially in the wake of August 2023's deadly Maui wildfires, protecting our ecosystems and following proper procedures is equally essential.

The Maui County Planning Department took notice, issuing a warning to the landowners for large-scale vegetation removal without the required permits — creating "firebreaks" in places that don't need one.

In September, Maui Now issued an update that a legal agreement had been reached that "puts a stop to the cutting of live trees and allows a conservation group that filed a complaint over the clearing to visit the site."

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

While the damage done has been heartbreaking, as community members, we can make a difference. By staying up-to-date about local environmental issues and speaking up when we notice harmful activities, we can protect our natural resources and the creatures that depend on them.

Consider supporting local conservation and relief efforts, learning about native species in your area, or participating in community fire safety programs that balance protection with preservation.

Charlene Schulenburg, project manager for Save The Wetlands Hui, told Maui Now that she cried when she saw the wetlands being destroyed.

Knox added, "We've got some aerial photography and there are very few trees left at this point. It's just devastating because we're a … grassroots community group.

"We over three years have invested heavily of our time and got grants from the county so that we could do this mapping, so that we could gather this information, so that these resources could be managed properly."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.