New survey reveals West Virginia voters' surprising attitudes toward coal: '[They] are ultimately extremely pragmatic'

A survey conducted by Echelon Insights has found a surprising trend on the rise among West Virginia voters. Around 500 West Virginia voters were surveyed for their opinions on energy sources, with nearly identical support found for both solar and coal.

Of respondents, 65% supported solar, 67% supported coal, and about half of the respondents thought that solar was more expensive than coal.

This would be concerning considering the impact that dirty energy sources like coal can have on the environment, compared to the numerous benefits and efficiency provided by solar, which also helps to combat toxic, plant-heating pollution.

However, the results of the survey suggested that voters were more concerned about the price of energy than its environmental impact, and would be willing to switch over if one ended up costing more than the other.

"We find throughout the survey that West Virginia voters are ultimately extremely pragmatic and extremely cost-driven when it comes to the decision that they make on energy sources," Kai Chen Yeo, a partner at Echelon, said in a statement.

"They don't have a deep attachment to coal if it will cost them more."

The reality is that the price of solar has been falling in recent years, as much as 43% or more by recent estimates, making it ultimately cheaper than coal and the right choice for saving money on your monthly energy bills.

Solar panels can even save you money after installation, as they can help bring your energy bill down to $0. EnergySage's free solar quote tool allows you to easily find and compare the cheapest solar installation estimates based on your zip code.

According to its data, the "average U.S. homeowner will save around $50,000 over 25 years after installing solar panels."

EnergySage has claimed that even some homeowners using its free tools can save up to $10,000 off the total cost of their solar installation. EnergySage also has a free mapping tool that displays a state-by-state comparison of the average cost of a home solar panel system and details on solar incentives available in your state.

While taking advantage of the solar Installation incentives offered by the Inflation Reduction Act may not be possible soon, given past statements by the current administration, it may still be worth researching what options may be available to you, as they can help cover up to 30% of the upfront cost, saving you thousands of dollars more.

Installing solar panels can also help you run other money-saving electronics in your home, like heat pump water heaters, more easily. Mitsubishi offers a free tool for finding an affordable mini-split heat pump and an expert to install it in your area.

