Wealthy tech execs spark backlash after recent gathering: 'We would strongly advise'

Tech leaders attending the Web Summit in Lisbon faced an unexpected logistical challenge when several executives attempted to land private jets at the already crowded airport.

Bloomberg reported that the airport could not accommodate the surge of private aircraft scheduled to arrive for the event. Speakers were informed that landing slots were quickly filled, forcing guests with larger jets to use airports at least two hours from the city.

Keynote speakers included Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon, Lyft CEO David Risher, and Microsoft President Brad Smith.

Beyond the logistical frustrations, this incident underscores the environmental cost of private air travel. Analysts from Our World in Data reported that transportation produces over 16.2% of global heat-trapping pollution.

Events with multiple private flights can intensify local air pollution and contribute to climate change, reinforcing the need for lower-impact alternatives.

Public criticism of high-emission travel has intensified in recent years. Abigail Disney has spoken out against private jet culture, emphasizing that many short-haul trips could be made without flying privately. Kylie Jenner's three-minute jet flight, an equivalent of a 40-minute drive, dismayed people who questioned the necessity of high-emission travel on short routes.





Even airlines face scrutiny for inefficiencies, such as Qatar Airways' ghost flights, where the airline operated unnecessary flights to maintain legal rights on routes.

To counter these practices, aviation groups continue to study cleaner travel technologies and strategies that reduce the creation of heat-trapping contrails. Many travelers also show a growing interest in lower-impact travel options, such as taking the train or bus, when routes allow for alternatives.

In the email from the Web Summit organizers, speakers were told that the circumstances were beyond the organizers' control. They also said, "We would strongly advise flying commercial," mentioning that Lisbon's main airport is just a 15-minute drive from the venue.

This advice not only eases congestion but also reduces unnecessary carbon emissions, demonstrating that responsible travel choices can support both communities and the planet.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.



