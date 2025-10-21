Shopper sparks outrage with photo of upsetting scene at Walmart: 'This literally hurt my heart'

"I can't even look at it!"

A shopper shared a photo of a Walmart shopping cart overflowing with discarded orchids, sparking concern about how big-box stores handle unsold plants.

What's happening?

A Redditor posted a photo to the r/orchids community showing a Walmart cart loaded with orchids, seed packets, and other garden products apparently destined for disposal.

Photo Credit: Reddit

One commenter wrote, "I've seen situations like this at other stores (Hello, Kroger) and they absolutely refuse to sell them for anything off of regular price. Check the dumpster out back, later, maybe. Thinking about how many thousands of individual orchids are carefully grown, climate-controlled shipped, nicely displayed, then a high percentage just go to waste. Sad."

Another user added, "This literally hurt my heart! I can't even look at it!"

Why is plant waste concerning?

When plants end up in landfills, they break down under conditions that release methane, a gas 28 times more potent than carbon dioxide. Landfills account for about 14% of human-related methane pollution in the United States.

Each orchid spent months in controlled growing conditions, using water, energy for climate control, and packaging materials for shipping. When retailers toss them, all those resources go to waste. The cart in the photo could contain hundreds of dollars' worth of plants, which is money left on the table when stores throw away inventory instead of discounting it.

Is Walmart doing anything about this?

Walmart is aiming to achieve zero waste in its U.S. and Canadian operations in 2025. The company diverted over 80% of its global waste from landfills in recent years through recycling and donations.

The retailer mentions working to reduce waste through better packaging and improved shipping to minimize damage. Walmart also participates in Project Gigaton, asking suppliers to help reduce dirty gas pollution across the supply chain.

Local store practices can vary. Some locations discount plants heavily when they start looking rough, while others maintain strict pricing until items are discarded. Once an orchid finishes blooming, it becomes harder to sell, even though the plant remains healthy and will bloom again with proper care.

What's being done about plant waste more broadly?

Some grocery chains have found creative solutions. Whole Foods partners with local composting facilities to turn organic waste into soil amendments, while several garden centers donate unsold plants to community gardens and schools.

If you want to rescue clearance plants, look for specimens with green leaves and firm stems. Check that roots aren't completely rotted. At home, trim dead foliage, repot if needed, and water gradually. Most rescued plants show new growth within days of proper care.

Ask store managers about their plant donation or discount policies. Some retailers will work with local gardening clubs or nonprofits to rehome plants before disposal.

