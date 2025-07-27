Factory hit with hefty fine after officials uncover concerning violations: 'Non-compliance may lead to prosecution'

A waste processing facility in Malaysia was found to be in violation of the country's environmental regulations.

What's happening?

Operating in Selangor, a factory handling mainly scrap metal and electronic waste was fined 256,000 Malaysian Ringgit (approximately $60,498.64) for non-compliance with the local Environmental Quality Act.

According to reporting from the Malaysian National News Agency in early July, "Authorities discovered approximately 126 pallets of materials containing printed circuit boards (PCBs), one operational furnace, and four more furnaces still under construction."

While the news agency did not detail the violations in this case, The Star reported in 2024 that over 200 e-waste processing facilities were operating illegally across Malaysia.

"The main issue with illegal e-waste recycling plants is that they operate without licences and disregard environmental and safety regulations," KDEB Waste Management managing director Datuk Ramli Mohd Tahir told the regional outlet back in September.

In Selangor, the company's director pleaded guilty to five charges. Failing to pay the fine could result in imprisonment for over three years.

Why is this concerning?

Wandi Yadzid Yaakob, director of the Selangor Department of Environment, "urged the company to act responsibly and not compromise environmental sustainability in the pursuit of profit," the news agency described.

The 2024 report from The Star noted that improper waste processing can lead to the release of heavy metals, such as lead, mercury, and cadmium, with the potential to contaminate soil, water, and air. Heavy metal pollution has been linked to serious health concerns.

According to the World Health Organization, toxic lead exposure can cause negative cardiovascular effects and damage to brain development in children. Mercury toxicity can have impacts on the nervous, respiratory, digestive, and immune systems, posing particular threats to fetal and early-childhood development.

What's being done?

The Selangor DOE director hopes the factory's consequences will serve as a warning to others.

"Industrial operators are reminded to strictly comply with the Environmental Quality Act 1974 and its regulations. Non-compliance may lead to prosecution and conviction," Wandi said in a statement.

Improper waste processing could be misinterpreted by the public as environmentally sound recycling. To protect themselves and their communities, consumers will want to watch out for "greenwashing" and its red flags.

