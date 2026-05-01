A 17.3 mph speed limit? Wisconsin official explains the unusual road sign

A solid waste facility in Wisconsin has turned heads with an unconventional speed limit sign, according to The Independent.

The Outagamie County Recycling and Solid Waste facility, located just over 100 miles north of Milwaukee, has set its internal speed limit to 17.3 mph. According to the facility, this unique sign is intended to prompt drivers to slow down and enhance safety for everyone in the area.

"Why 17.3? Because it makes you pause. It makes you look twice," the facility shared in a Facebook post about the news. "Most importantly, it breaks that 'autopilot' feeling we can all fall into when driving familiar routes."

The recycling and waste facility emphasized the significant number of individuals passing through its site daily, including haulers, contractors, and local residents.

While specific speed limits are uncommon, they're not unprecedented. A sign reading 8.2 mph at a shopping center in Colorado Springs and one reading 24 mph at the Opry Mills Mall in Nashville, Tennessee, are just a couple of examples of eccentric speed limits.

These signs all serve the purpose, as the Wisconsin waste facility mentioned, of grabbing drivers' attention to stay alert and keep themselves, other drivers, pedestrians, and cyclists safe.

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This is especially important as car manufacturers, particularly in America, trend toward building larger, taller vehicles that pose significant safety hazards. The line of sight for these vehicles is often severely obscured, leaving drivers and pedestrians vulnerable to potentially dangerous crashes.

Still, reduced speed limit signs, although intended to encourage caution, may not be the single solution. A 2024 study by Minnesota's transportation agencies found that merely lowering the posted speed limit might not significantly change driver behavior.

The study, conducted in St. Louis Park, analyzed driver speeds before and after the speed limit reductions.

"The analysis showed drivers may not respond immediately to a posted speed change," stated Gary Davis, the study's lead researcher. "But it's a good start to a longer-term evaluation to see if the speed control policy objectives will be met."

The waste facility's distinctive choice of speed limit appears to have resonated with drivers in the vicinity.

Facebook users shared this sentiment in response to the facility's post.

One commenter remarked, "Worked last weekend when I was there … made us laugh."

"Whatever you do DO NOT do 17.4 or the [police] gonna [be] on yo tail," another humorously remarked.

Another user stated, "I like it!! Pay attention. Safety first!"

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