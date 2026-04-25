Video shows oblivious woman drive giant pickup truck over Lamborghini

Not paying attention can lead to unexpected consequences, especially when behind the wheel of a multi-thousand-pound vehicle.

One car owner experienced this firsthand when a driver in a large lifted pickup truck drove right over his Lamborghini, highlighting concerns about oversized vehicles and their impact on other drivers and pedestrians.

The video, posted on the social platform X, shows footage from what appears to be a Florida parking lot, where a lifted black Chevrolet Silverado is seen approaching a Lamborghini Huracán.

ALERT: Florida woman drives her lifted truck over a Lamborghini she didn't see in a parking lot.



"Thank you God for another day and another chance," the man in the Lamborghini said.



"Material things don't matter to me, my health is the main thing. Nothing stops us, there is… pic.twitter.com/Doo1GKBvqP — E X X ➠A L E R T S (@ExxAlerts) April 23, 2026

The Lamborghini appears to be navigating slowly through the lot, likely searching for a parking space, when the lifted truck suddenly comes into frame, drives directly over the hood of the Lamborghini, and crushes the front of the car before abruptly stopping while still on top.

The truck driver immediately exits the vehicle, presumably in shock at what had just occurred. Fortunately, no one was hurt.

Big truck enthusiasts often share videos of their rigs driving over cars during off-road escapades. However, even owners of these vehicles can't deny the flipside of having features that completely obscure the driver's immediate field of sight in an everyday setting.

While it may be easy to write off the incident as sheer negligence on the truck driver's part — especially since she appeared to be going at a higher rate of speed than one typically sees in a parking lot — a non-lifted, smaller vehicle would've provided significantly more visual clearance, providing the driver with more reaction time to potentially avoid a vehicle in front of them.

X user Aakash Gupta (@aakashgupta) reposted the video, noting that a Lamborghini Huracán is only 46 inches tall, while a modern pickup truck has a hood that sits higher than that, hence the entire car sat below the truck driver's sight line. Another user, @shrimpala, illustrated that with a graphic.

New chart just dropped:

If people don't seem to care about kids,

maybe your favourite supercars will help making parking lots a safer space for all. https://t.co/0GC6FS6rer pic.twitter.com/BxFNDijoWV — Shrimposter in Chief (@shrimpala) April 24, 2026

One of the more startling aspects Gupta pointed out was a further example of just how poor the sight line is for lifted trucks, referencing an experiment performed by Consumer Reports and NBC.

"When Consumer Reports put a 5-foot-2 driver in a Ford F-150 and lined elementary school children in front of the bumper, it took 9 kids standing in a row before the driver could see the top of the first one's head. Nine children. A Huracán roof is lower than those heads," he shared.

He concluded with a sobering statistic: "744 children died in frontover crashes in the United States between 2016 and 2020."

This incident serves as a crucial reminder that while large, lifted vehicles may seem fun to drive, they pose a serious threat to other drivers and pedestrians — even in parking lots.

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