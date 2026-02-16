Government officials reveal concerning data after thousands apply for $1,200 instant rebates for e-bikes: '[We] faced an impatient public'

"Data learned from the initial round of rebates is likely to significantly shape … decision-making."

Washingtonians who left money on the table during an e-bike instant rebate program should have another chance in 2026. However, things could be different after a report from the state Department of Transportation revealed a concerning trend from last year's edition.

The Urbanist delved into the WSDOT report and discovered that lottery winners redeemed rebates at a much lower rate than expected. While 84% of applicants from low-income households redeemed their $1,200 rebates to obtain e-bikes, less than one-quarter of applicants who secured $300 rebates did the same. All in all, $1.6 million in unspent funds remain.

Cyclists who use e-bikes report more enjoyable commutes, increased levels of physical activity, and the satisfaction of knowing they're saving hundreds of dollars on transportation while reducing harmful air pollution in their communities. However, e-bikes typically have a higher price point than traditional bikes. This can make them cost-prohibitive for people on tight budgets.

"The $300 rebate appears to have been insufficient for many recipients. … Other programs show that lower rebate amounts are consistently associated with lower redemption rates," WSDOT concluded, pointing to similar programs in Tacoma and San Francisco.

WSDOT also cited tariffs as a barrier to affordability. "I got and used a (small) voucher. The timing was REALLY tough. Tariffs had just become a thing," one Reddit user affirmed.

Upway is one resource for finding an e-bike that fits your needs at a reasonable price, with many models available for up to 60% off retail prices.

Meanwhile, Washington is rolling out a second round of rebates after setting aside another $7 million for the program. Residents may be pleased to hear changes are on the way.

The Urbanist reported that WSDOT "faced an impatient public" with high expectations when developing the first iteration of the program. Now, "data learned from the initial round of rebates is likely to significantly shape that decision-making."

"I won a rebate but found out I could only use it at certain designated bike shops that only carried super expensive e-bikes," another Redditor vented.

