Walmart to launch massive project across the US — and it could save you thousands

Walmart's everyday low prices are starting to reach energy costs, too.

According to Electrek, Walmart is partnering with solar energy company Nexamp to build 31 new community solar farms across five states. This large-scale initiative aims to expand access to clean energy while helping local communities lower electricity costs.

The community solar farms will be built across Illinois, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, and New York. The first of these solar farms is expected to come online in 2025.

These farms will collectively generate 240 megawatts of clean energy, which is enough to power thousands of homes and businesses.

Community solar programs allow customers — including renters and homeowners without suitable roofs — to subscribe to a shared solar installation and receive credits on their electricity bills. Nexamp estimated that collectively, subscribers will be able to save nearly $2 million a year.

Unlike traditional solar panel installations, community solar allows participants to benefit from clean energy without needing to install panels on their own properties. Residents and small businesses who subscribe can expect savings on their electricity bills through energy credits. At a time when utility costs are rising, Walmart's investment in solar energy will help consumers cut costs while promoting sustainability.

This initiative builds on Walmart's commitment to sustainability, aligning with its goal to power 100% of its operations with renewable energy by 2035. Walmart's participation will offset its own energy use while supporting broader access to renewable energy.

Additionally, Walmart's leadership in renewable energy signals to other corporations that sustainability efforts are both achievable and economically viable. By investing in large-scale solar projects, Walmart is setting an example that could encourage other major retailers to do the same.

As Walmart and Nexamp move forward with this project, other companies may be inspired to invest in similar renewable energy initiatives. Walmart has already made significant strides in sustainability, and this new partnership reinforces its role in shaping the future of clean energy.

For consumers looking to support community solar programs, many states offer opportunities to subscribe to shared solar projects, often with cost savings.

