Walmart turns to AI to fix major issue with its produce supply: 'Tech innovation is what drives real-world solutions'

Walmart is investing in AI technology to identify sustainability risks to its fresh produce supply.

The technology solution is a custom-built Cropin generative AI tool that "will provide granular, localized insights into crop health, pest outbreaks, and extreme weather risks," as CSA reported.

The tool will also be able to track the impact of planet-warming pollution, water usage, and deforestation from produce suppliers to address the issues facing agriculture. Walmart is hopeful that this technology will help to address and mitigate climate risks that can impact the longevity of perishable commodities. Specifically, Walmart believes this will enhance the availability of fresh produce, reduce food waste, and provide better-quality produce.

Kyle Carlyle, the vice president of sourcing innovation and surety of supply for Walmart, told CSA, "Tech innovation is what drives real-world solutions to move forward a globally resilient supply chain. By collaborating with Cropin, it enables Walmart to further streamline sourcing practices and better predict yields using their real-time technology."

Climate impacts on agriculture are an increasing concern among food suppliers. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency articulated that over half of the U.S. is farmland used for agricultural production, but these farms have been on the decline since the 1930s. Multiple threats have been facing farmland, including the falling population of pollinators, impacts to soil and water resources, and an influx of natural disasters.

"Climate change is expected to increase the frequency of heavy precipitation in the United States, which can harm crops by eroding soil and depleting soil nutrients," wrote the EPA.

The organization has recommended climate-friendly farming solutions to reduce the threat. These come in the form of forecasting tools, plant cover crops, and any steps that can be beneficial to farming.

Walmart's development to incorporate tech that drives agricultural sustainability is a step in the right direction.

This move will not only benefit farmers — it is bound to benefit consumers. High prices for food brought on by increasingly hard-to-grow produce can be mitigated by investments in technology that builds sustainability.

Krishna Kumar, the CEO of Cropin, told CSA of their excitement to be working with Walmart:

"We are deeply excited about delivering on our commitments to help shape a new era of agri-food sourcing. As a champion and role model in the retail sector, Walmart has consistently set the bar by evolving best practices, not just for the company but for the sector as a whole."

